Dean Smith makes honest admission on John Terry’s future at Aston Villa amid AFC Bournemouth links

Bournemouth have previously been linked with a move for John Terry as their potential new manager according to The Times.

The Cherries parted company with Jason Tindall on the 3rd February after a poor run of results in the Championship, which saw them lose ground on the rest of their promotion rivals.

Terry is reportedly one of the names in the frame to take charge of Bournemouth, although it remains to be seen as to which candidate is the frontrunner to take charge at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Sky Sports), Aston Villa boss Dean Smith admitted that the club haven’t been contacted over any potential move for Terry, but stated that with the former Chelsea and England defender to become a manager at other clubs have already taken place.

“For somebody to leave a football club and go to another one then you need them to contact us, and we haven’t been contacted so…”

“I haven’t really spoken to JT about it, to be honest. The conversations I have had with JT is that when it suits everybody (he can leave).

“I’ve always said right from the outset that John Terry came here to learn about coaching, and he’s become a very, very good assistant manager to myself. But ultimately, he’s come in to learn the trade to ultimately become a number one.

“He wants to go into management but there’s got to be a right time and the right club for him, and likewise it has to be the right time for Aston Villa as well.

“JT has been part of that conversation all the way through, so we are pretty cool on it.”

Bournemouth are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, in what could potentially be a tricky test up against Chris Hughton’s side.

The Verdict:

It’s refreshing to hear Smith being so honest on Terry’s future.

Terry has impressed me as an assistant with Aston Villa, but it seems likely that it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the club in favour of a managerial role.

Bournemouth could prove to be the ideal opportunity for him as well, as the Cherries look to win promotion into the Premier League this term.

He would be considered somewhat of a risky appointment given that he has no experience as a manager, but he’s clearly highly-rated by Dean Smith, which will be pleasing to hear for any potential suitors.