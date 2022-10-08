Dean Smith makes honest admission about Norwich City summer signing

Norwich City manager Dean Smith says that midfielder Marcelino Nunez still has things to learn after his summer move to Carrow Road.

Nunez joined the Canaries during the most recent summer transfer window, signing from Universidad de Catolica in his native Chile in a four-year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Since then, the midfielder has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Norwich, scoring once and providing one assist in that time.

However, the 22-year-old has since come under some scrutiny, after his error allowed Jeff Hendrick to equalise and earn Reading a 1-1 draw with Norwich on Tuesday night.

Now though, it seems Smith is understanding of Nunez’s situation, and is prepared for those sorts of moments to happen for a player in the Chile international’s position.

Did Norwich win lose or draw the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 St Andrew's? Won Drew Lost

Speaking about Nunez after that moment to forget against the Royals, the Norwich boss told the PinkUn: “I don’t think it was his best game. I thought he was a little bit loose in the first half on the ball, if I’m honest.

“He’s jumped and just not made any contact. He should have held his ground, put the brakes on a little bit easier, and made it tougher for Hendrick to get past him.

“There’s areas in everybody’s game you can work on. He’s a delight to have around the place, as I’ve said before, but he’s certainly learning. And there’s things that we’re working with him to get better at as well.”

Norwich and Nunez will be looking to put things right on Saturday afternoon, when Preston North End make the trip to Carrow Road.

The Verdict

This does feel like a sensible approach for Smith to take with regards to Nunez’s situation.

At 22-years-old, the midfielder is still at the early stages of his career, meaning there are still elements of the game that he is learning.

That is something he is doing with a new club, in an entirely new country, which is unlikely to make it easy for him to do that.

As a result, you can probably expect moments such as the one against Reading to happen from time to time, but it does still seem as though the positives will ultimately outweigh the negatives for him at Carrow Road.