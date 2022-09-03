Dean Smith makes admission about unsuccessful Norwich City transfer search in particular position

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has admitted he was disappointed, but not frustrated, the club were unable to sign a left-back in the final days of the summer transfer window.

The Canaries find themselves without a recognised senior option in that position as things stand, with Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all out through injury.

That has forced Kenny McClean to fill in on the left-hand side of Norwich’s defence in recent weeks, which had left the club searching for further cover in that position.

Ultimately though, there would be no new left-back arrive at Carrow Road before the window closed, something that Smith has revealed, was despite being close with one particular signing.

Discussing the situation with regards to Norwich’s hunt for a left-back, Smith tolf the Eastern Daily Press: “It’s not frustration but we’re a tad disappointed because we were working on one and trying to get it through but obviously we couldn’t do it in the end.

“I do believe we have enough in the squad to cope and hopefully one of the left backs comes back a little bit sooner than we think. They all heal at different rates and times.

“We’ve got games that we need to get through without them but with Isaac (Hayden) coming back, it’s gives the opportunity for Kenny (McLean) and Sam (Byram) who can both play there.”

Despite those struggles at left-back, a strong start to the season means Norwich still sit third in the Championship table, with 13 points from seven games so far.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Norwich ought to be able to cope without the signing of this extra left-back.

The Canaries have still made a strong start to the campaign with McClean filling in on that side of their defence, so they should be confident in the options they still have there.

Indeed, Giannolis, McCallum and Sorensen have not left the club permanently, so there will be plenty of choice for Smith to call upon, once they are all back fit and available.

As a result, bringing in another left-back would have given the Norwich boss something of a selectin headache in not too distant future, and could have made it hard to keep four players all competing for one position happy in terms of game time.