Dean Smith makes admission about Norwich City “expectation”

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has admitted that it is right for their to be more expectation on his side in the Championship this season.

The Canaries have won promotion to the Premier League as champions in each of their last two seasons in the second-tier, only to suffer immediate relegation from the top-flight.

That means that the club have once again come into the season as one of those tipped to compete for a place in the Premier League, something they are so far backing up.

Have these 15 players played for both Norwich and Ipswich?

1 of 15 Matthew Bates? Yes No

Despite a slow start, Smith’s side are currently second in the Championship table, with 19 points from their nine league games so far.

Now it seems that Smith can indeed understand why many are tipping his team to compete at the top, especially with the squad they have, and their style of play, which leaves him feeling they have yet to hit top form.

Discussing what people have come to expect from his side at this level, the Norwich boss told The Eastern Daily Press: “I think it’s fair that there is more expectation on us. It’s also fair to say that there is more to come from our performances.

“I don’t think we have got the rhythm that I would want us to have at the moment and the players are aware of that. The good thing is we have players who can score goals in all areas.

“I’m seeing that we are producing better chances than the opposition in every game bar the Cardiff game where there wasn’t any chances.

“In terms of what we are trying to achieve, which is creating better opportunities than our opponents, we are doing that.”

The Verdict

It does seem to make sense for there to be more expectation on Norwich than other sides.

The success they have enjoyed at this level in recent times, means that people know just how good they can be in the Championship.

That of course, means there is likely to be extra pressure on them to deliver both results and performances, which they are starting to show signs of doing as the season goes on.

As a result, Smith’s belief there is more to come from his team should be a concern for the rest of the division, given the wins they are starting to accumulate already in the past few weeks.