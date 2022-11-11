Dean Smith issues verdict on Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough ahead of Norwich City clash

Dean Smith has given his verdict on Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Norwich City face Boro in the teams’ final league game before the World Cup break, with both looking to mark the pause in the season with a victory.

The sides both come into the game with similar form, having won two of their previous three fixtures.

Carrick has overseen Middlesbrough’s rise up to 16th in the Championship table following recent positive results, including a 3-0 win away to Bristol City midweek.

The Norwich boss expects a difficult clash on Saturday, and has been impressed by the changes that the 41-year-old has made since his arrival at the Riverside.

He also claimed that Boro’s position in the table was not a fair reflection of their ability, and believes more ruthless finishing in front of goal will help their situation.

“It’ll be a really tough game,” said Smith, via Pink Un.

“I think they’re a good team.

“I don’t think they deserve to be where they are in the league.

“They’ve had a good couple of wins under Michael already.

“Looking at their stats over the season they don’t give too many big chances away.

“But they haven’t taken enough of their big chances.

“So that’s probably part of the reason why they are where they are in the table.

“Obviously the shape is different.

“Chris [Wilder] was known for playing three at the back and since Michael went in that has been a back four.

“But it is still the same players.

“They’ve certainly had a bounce since he’s gone in.

“I wish Michael well after this weekend.

“He had a few games at Manchester United and now he has this opportunity and I am sure he will be relishing it.

“I did a talk when he was on a pro licence course, because I remember speaking to him at Manchester United last year, and he was telling me how he enjoyed the talk.”

Quiz: Which British club did Norwich City sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Marcel McIntosh? Bristol Rovers Cheltenham Exeter FGR

Boro will be aiming to move closer to the play-off places with a win, and could even earn their way into the top half of the second division this weekend should results elsewhere go in their favour.

But Norwich will be keen to keep the pace with their promotion rivals, especially with 1st and 2nd playing each other on Sunday.

The Verdict

What makes Middlesbrough’s season such an enigma at this stage is that their xG/D per 90, per stats from Fbref, is actually one of the best in the league, which highlights that they create more chances than they concede better than almost any team in the league.

However, while their xG is comparable to their goals scored, their xGA has them conceding eight more goals than expected.

So Boro improving under Carrick has come from being more solid at the back and cutting out so many goals conceded.

The return of Chuba Akpom from injury has also been important, and he could prove an important figure on Saturday for their clash against Norwich.