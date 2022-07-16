Dean Smith issues verdict on £11m Norwich City signing

Dean Smith is hoping new big money signing Gabriel Sara can have a significant impact on his Norwich City side.

The Brazilian is the first from the South American country to sign for the Canaries, having done so as part of a reported £11 million transfer agreement with Sao Paulo.

The Norwich boss believes that the 23-year old can bring a lot to the team’s attack, helping out with both creating and finishing chances.

The former Aston Villa manager also claimed that Sara’s attitude so far has been exemplary and that he has shown a willingness to learn and improve already since his arrival.

The 51-year old is excited to get working with the attacker and believes he could make a huge difference to the quality of the first team squad.

“We’re really excited to get the opportunity to work with Gabriel,” said Smith, via the club’s official website.

“He has an abundance of skills. He can create and score goals, but also cover a tremendous amount of distance on a football pitch. He wants to get on the ball and look forward, he makes really unselfish runs and is full of energy.

“When we spoke it was clear that he wants to get better and develop. That’s the sort of attitude and application we want at this football club.

“He knows he is coming to a club that will look after him and hopefully give him everything he needs to further develop. I expect big things from him.”

Sara is returning from injury, but Smith expects the Brazilian to go straight into first team training once the transfer is finalised following the granting of a work permit.

Norwich will be aiming for promotion out of the Championship this season as the club looks to bounce straight back into the top flight.

Their opening game of the season comes against Cardiff City on July 30.

The Verdict

Sara is an exciting big name addition and Smith is right to big up the importance of his signing.

Norwich are flexing their financial muscle with such a transfer sum being involved, but that is what their business model has allowed them to do.

A fight for promotion in this campaign is inevitable, and Sara could become a crucial factor in that.

It is going to be a big test of Smith’s squad management skills as he looks to build his own team while maintaining good form throughout the season, but the squad at his disposal is certainly capable of a top two finish in the second division.