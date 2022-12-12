Dean Smith issues update on 19-year-old following Norwich City’s victory over Swansea

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has revealed that Aaron Ramsey missed the club’s clash with Swansea City on Saturday due to a knee injury.

The 19-year-old was not included in the match-day squad for this fixture as Smith opted to utilise Gabriel Sara in a more advanced role alongside Josh Sargent.

Teemu Pukki led the line at the Swansea.com Stadium and marked his 21st league appearance of the season by netting his seventh goal of the term.

The Finland international opened the scoring for his side in the first minute of the game as he slotted home from close range.

Following the break, Sara was denied by a block from Ben Cabango while Sargent missed the target with a strike as Norwich offered a threat on the counter-attack.

A resilient defensive display by the Canaries allowed them to prevent Swansea from netting an equaliser in the closing stages of the clash.

As a result of this triumph, Norwich moved up to fourth in the Championship standings.

After his side’s latest outing in the second-tier, Smith offered an update on Ramsey.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Norwich boss said: “AJ felt his knee.

“I had to keep a couple of cards close to my chest.

“Hopefully, he’ll be back soon.”

The Verdict

Norwich will be keeping their fingers crossed that Ramsey’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious as he has produced a number of encouraging displays for the club this season.

Since sealing a temporary switch to Carrow Road earlier this year from Aston Villa, the attacking midfielder has scored three goals and has provided three assists for his team-mates in 19 league appearances.

By improving his consistency during the remainder of the campaign, Ramsey could potentially play a significant role in Norwich’s push for promotion.

Currently six points behind Sheffield United, who occupy second place in the league standings, the Canaries will be aiming to close this gap by securing positive results in their upcoming clashes with Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Reading.

If Ramsey is not fit enough to feature in these fixtures, Smith will need his other attacking players to step up to the mark again.