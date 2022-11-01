Dean smith issues Norwich injury latest ahead of QPR clash with key player set to miss out

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has confirmed that the Canaries will be without top goalscorer Josh Sargent on Wednesday night as they prepare to host Queens Park Rangers.

In a clash that see’s two teams inside the Championship’s top five take on each other, the match is likely to provide a stern test for both sides, but the Canaries will once again be without Sargent after he also missed the Stoke City victory over the weekend.

“Not tomorrow,” was Dean Smith’s reaction when asked if he would return for the QPR match, via NorfolkLive.

The Canaries boss added: “We’re more than hopeful for him and Giannoulis on Saturday. They should be okay for Saturday but won’t make tomorrow.”

Elsewhere, though, Norwich will once again be able to call upon Kenny McLean should they see fit as he has now served his three match suspension following a red card v Luton last month.

Reacting to that, Smith told the media: “It’s good to have Ken [McLean] back after three games.

“Three games in a week was a tough ask for Isaac [Hayden] in all honesty and he needed to come off after 60 when he did.

“We’re in a better position in terms of the players we can choose from at the moment.”

Longer term absentees Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, Jonathan Rowe and Jacob Sorensen all remain out.

The Verdict

Between now and the World Cup break feels like a really important time for Norwich City.

As such, it’s a blow every time Josh Sargent is ruled out of action.

The forward is just one goal behind the Championship’s top scorer this season Jerry Yates and has been performing well for the Canaries so far this season.

In Teemu Pukki, the club have a man they can look to to score goals in the meantime, though, with the Finnish forward having been fruitful in the second tier on many an occasion.

Norwich will certainly hope Sargent can be back in the side alongside him by the weekend when they travel to face Rotherham, though.