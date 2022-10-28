Dean Smith issues message to Norwich City supporters amid poor run of form

Dean Smith has issued a message to Norwich City supporters ahead of their clash this weekend against Stoke City.

The Canaries come into the game having suffered yet another defeat midweek, losing 1-0 to Burnley.

Norwich have now won just one of their last eight league games, earning just one point from their last six.

But the team’s manager has urged the fans to get behind the squad during such a difficult period.

The 51-year old has accepted responsibility for recent results, but believes that the Carrow Road faithful should get behind the players in order to help the team improve.

He has asked for a public show of faith, with Norwich at home this weekend for their visit of the Potters.

“I want the fans behind us,” said Smith, via Norwich’s Twitter account.

“I accept responsibility for the results and I accept criticism.

“I wouldn’t be here in this job if I didn’t. We will improve.”

Norwich’s abysmal run of form has seen the team drop to 7th in the Championship table, now five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

If the team intends to fight for a top two spot this season, then results will need to improve quickly given the current form of the likes of Burnley, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City.

The Verdict

This fixture could be make or break for Smith at this stage, with pressure beginning to mount on his position at the club.

Another defeat would be a disaster for the team, even if they will likely remain within touching distance of a top six place.

This team should be competing for automatic promotion, so suffering a run of form this bad will call into question Smith’s future.

Stoke are in a poor run themselves having lost their last two games, so this weekend represents a chance for Norwich to start turning things around.