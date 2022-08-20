Dean Smith issues message on Teemu Pukki dilemma at Norwich City

Teemu Pukki replaced Josh Sargent in the 86th minute of Norwich City‘s 2-0 win over Millwall on Friday evening.

The Finnish striker has been an incredibly reliable source of goals in Norfolk for some years now, and it will be interesting to see if he commands an immediate starting place now back available for selection.

Josh Sargent has staked a very convincing claim this week in scoring three goals in the space of two victories over Huddersfield Town and the Lions.

Pukki has been talismanic at times for the Canaries, but in the final year of his deal at the club and at the age of 32, succession planning is important.

Dean Smith issued his stance on the situation when he spoke to Sky Sports.

He said: “It’s a great problem, I’ve always said that I don’t mind having good players in the stands, we’ve got a strong squad now and the last two results have certainly helped us.

“Performance-wise it’s been no different to how we’ve played in a number of the other games as well, but we’ve got some good finishing and we’ve got the results.”

Chance creation has not been much of an issue despite a slow start to the season, and that will give Smith confidence that whoever he selects to start up front will receive ample service to find the net with regularity.

The Verdict

Competition for places is essential to have a successful season in the EFL.

Players can become complacent, even sub-consciously, when they know that low performance levels will not result in them being dropped from the starting XI.

Sargent’s work rate was excellent in the win over Millwall, and it is clear to see how the step down a division has helped him at the age of 22.

Danel Sinani is a key component of the frontline at the moment, linking up with the likes of Kieran Dowell in attacking midfield very effectively.

The Luxembourg international is such a unique forward that his contribution may be hard to replace, potentially leading to a straight shoot-out between Sargent and Pukki for the most advanced striking position.