Dean Smith issues injury update on Norwich City figure ahead of Burnley showdown

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has revealed that Adam Idah is set to be forced to watch on from the sidelines for several weeks due to an issue with his knee.

After missing the opening six games of the season, the forward marked his return to action by scoring in the Canaries’ League Cup clash with AFC Bournemouth last month.

The forward went on to make a cameo appearance for Norwich during their 2-1 victory over Birmingham City in the Championship before missing their recent meeting with Coventry City.

In the absence of Idah, the Canaries managed to extend their current winning run in the second-tier to five games as they outclassed the Sky Blues at Carrow Road.

Goals from Teemu Pukki, Josh Sargent and Kieran Dowell sealed a 3-0 win for Norwich in this particular fixture.

The Canaries will be aiming to move to the top of the Championship standings tomorrow evening by defeating Burnley.

Ahead of his side’s trip to Turf Moor, Smith has shared an injury update on Idah.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Norwich’s official website) about the forward, Smith said: “The team news is not too different from the last game, with the only exception being Adam, as his knee is still swelling up.

“He had to have some exploratory surgery, that will put him out for a number of weeks.”

The Verdict

This is a blow for Idah as he would have been hoping to feature in Norwich’s upcoming league fixtures.

Now set to be sidelined for a number of weeks, the forward will be hoping to avoid a further injury setback when he steps up his road to recovery.

Norwich will need fellow forwards Pukki and Sargent to maintain their fitness as well as their consistency in the Championship during Idah’s absence.

Pukki has provided three direct goal contributions in all competitions this season whilst Sargent has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in the second-tier.

