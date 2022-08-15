Dean Smith issues defiant message after Norwich City’s defeat at Hull City

Norwich City are rock bottom of the Championship on goals scored after three games of the season.

Dean Smith’s men have picked up just one point from their opening trio and appear to be facing a tall order to justify being the bookmakers’ pre-season favourites for the second tier title.

There were some positives to take from the Canaries’ 2-1 defeat at Hull City at the weekend, but that will be little consolation to supporters who are hoping the club can bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Dean Smith issued a bullish response to claims that Norwich are suffering from a relegation hangover when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “If we are here and deservedly getting beaten by a team that is dominating us, then I’d agree there is a (relegation) hangover and something’s not right.

“But when you’re dominating games and you’ve got a team that’s hanging on, that’s not a hangover.

“That’s just the fact we’re finding our rhythm and that rhythm will come.

“We’re getting into good areas.

“I think we’re dominating games.

“Cut out those silly mistakes and that little bit of quality, that I know the players do have, wins us games.”

Smith is on the back foot with the media at the moment, but there is substance to his claims that they are performing better than the results suggest.

The Verdict

According to Wyscout, in their opening three league games, Norwich have scored just two goals from 4.01 expected goals (xG) for, and conceded four from 3.23 xGA.

Therefore, they are underperforming in both boxes, mainly in the attacking third, to the point where it is likely that they find the net with greater regularity if they continue to create the same amount of chances per match.

Huddersfield Town and Millwall at home this week provide an opportunity to kickstart their campaign and to alleviate some of the pressure seemingly growing on Smith’s shoulders.

The atmosphere around the club will either improve or deteriorate significantly by this time next week.