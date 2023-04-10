Dean Smith has reflected on his time with Norwich City after he was dismissed as manager earlier this season.

Smith was replaced with David Wagner, who currently has the Canaries sitting seventh in the Championship table.

The former Aston Villa manager was in charge from November 2021 to December 2022.

Could Dean Smith have earned Premier League promotion with Norwich?

The 52-year-old was speaking as a Sky Sports pundit during Millwall’s goalless draw with Luton Town at the weekend when he discussed his departure from Carrow Road.

Smith has been linked with a return to management with Leicester City, but believes he still should be in the job at Norwich.

The Englishman believes that he would have led the team to a top six finish and highlighted the previous success of Daniel Farke as a huge obstacle in setting realistic expectations for the campaign.

He also claimed that injuries and a lack of summer activity hurt the squad during his tenure, but insisted that the players were capable of a top six finish under his leadership.

"First of all, great club with really good people,” said Smith, via Pink Un.

“I had a great working relationship with Stuart [Webber] and the owners.

“The training ground and the infrastructure is brilliant.

"There was always going to be an expectation because the last two times they've been in the Championship under Daniel [Farke], they've won the league.

“You always felt that expectation was still there but we had to try and find a different style because we had got promoted twice but failed in the Premier League.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have many opportunities to make many changes in the summer.

“We took Gabriel Sara who has ended up doing really well - at the start of the season he was injured when we took him so we couldn't really play him.

"We took in two lads who we thought would do really well in AJ [Aaron Ramsey] and Isaac Hayden who unfortunately got injured after one week.

“I thought we needed a bit more physicality and more legs to get us promoted this year and then go into the Premier League, but we had a really bad start where we had one point after three games and were bottom of the league.

“Then we won six on the spin.

"The squad are capable of certainly finishing in that top six, and I felt we would have.”

Norwich are currently seventh in the table, one point outside of the play-off places.

A 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Friday kept the team's top six ambition alive, bridging the gap between Wagner's side and Rovers in sixth.

Should Norwich have stuck with Dean Smith?

The atmosphere surrounding the club was getting quite sour in the weeks leading up to Smith’s dismissal.

Supporters had turned on the manager, and it was difficult to see how he could continue without a severe and immediate turnaround in performances as well as results.

But with someone like Wagner available, it was an easy decision for the board to opt for a change.

The new manager has the team competing for a play-off place, and perhaps promotion can still be achieved this season.