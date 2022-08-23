Dean Smith hints at what immediate future could look like for Norwich City winger

Addressing the immediate future of winger Josh Martin, Norwich City boss Dean Smith has admitted whilst in conversation with the Eastern Daily Press that the Norfolk outfit are trying to find the 20-year-old a club.

Martin has not been involved in any squads thus far for the Canaries in the Championship or in the EFL Cup.

The young winger embarked on two loan spells in League One last time out, with the first one being a spell with MK Dons where minutes were limited.

Martin then ended the third-tier campaign with Doncaster Rovers, and whilst it was a largely unimpressive campaign for Donny, the 20-year-old proved to be a bright spark.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Norwich City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Jonny Howson? Huddersfield Hull Middlesbrough Reading

Martin netted four times and provided a further three assists in 20 league appearances for the Yorkshire club.

The verdict

Another League One loan move would perhaps be the best course of action for the young winger, as he will be hoping that he finds a destination that can bridge the gap from where he is now, to compete for a first-team spot at Carrow Road.

It would be no surprise if several League One clubs are looking to bolster their attacking options with Martin in mind but it is likely that the Canaries will be rather selective.

Norwich will be looking to find a suitor who somewhat matches their style of play, all whilst finding a club where regular game time can be promised.

Still a very exciting talent with excellent potential, Martin has all the tools to cause chaos in League One, if he can find the right club.