Dean Smith hints at Norwich City’s January transfer plans

Dean Smith has confirmed Norwich City’s January transfer plans for the upcoming winter window.

The Canaries are not expecting a busy month ahead as they look to maintain their current squad as it is.

The Championship side had a busy summer following relegation from the Premier League.

But Smith is now set to go into the second half of the season with relatively the same squad as the first half.

The Norwich boss did hint that some activity is being looked at, but remained coy on any potential moves.

However, he did refuse to rule out any transfer business whatsoever.

“We won’t do much in January, but we are looking to do something,” said Smith, via Pink Un.

Norwich return to league action this weekend with a visit to face Swansea City on Saturday.

Smith will be aiming to get the team back to winning ways having suffered defeat to Middlesbrough right before the World Cup break.

That loss dropped the side down to 5th in the table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Victory this weekend could see Smith’s team rise to 4th, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Norwich have been linked with a move to Lamare Bogarde this week, as well as Football League World exclusively revealing an interest in Hibernian’s Ryan Porteous.

So while the squad will mostly remain as it is, there are still reports suggesting some activity for Norwich.

While their first half of the season hasn’t quite gone exactly to plan, Smith still has the team in the hunt for promotion.

That shows not too much work is needed on this squad now in order to earn a top six finish at the end of this campaign.