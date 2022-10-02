Dean Smith gives verdict on Norwich City’s form after victory v Blackpool

Following the pattern of recent seasons, following Norwich City’s relegation to the Championship last season they are one of the favourites to go up to the top flight this year.

The Canaries probably got off to a slower start than they would’ve hoped having to wait until their fourth league game of the season to pick up their first win.

However, they have found consistent form now having won three of their last four games and now sit second in the league, one point off top spot.

Yesterday, Norwich travelled to Blackpool and were able to come away victorious with a 1-0 result and produced a performance their manager was happy with as Dean Smith told the club’s Official Media: “First of all, really pleased to get the three points, hard place to come. I thought they started the game better than we did. Maybe that’s a sign that we haven’t had all the lads together for two weeks.

“We’ve had a lot of them on international duty but we have a great mentality. They make a mistake and Teemu [Pukki] punishes them, and then I thought for the rest of the first half, we probably could have scored two or three more and put the game to bed.

“But such is this league, if you don’t put the game to bed the opposition still have a sniff. They certainly put us under pressure for the last 20 minutes of the game.”

Whilst Smith recognises there’s still some work to be done, he feels his side are getting there and will carry on improving as he said: “We’re getting better. I saw some link-up play in that first half that could have had us out of sight. We want to have more control of games than we had today but that will come.”

The Verdict:

Norwich have had a good start to the season but it’s a long campaign and with a number of games in October, the team will want to make sure they keep some consistency and can see out games comfortably.

Dean Smith clearly has high standards though and is hoping these will translate into his side’s performances as they continue in the season.

If you look at their current form, the Canaries do look to be a team improving and if they continue to work hard this will no doubt become even more true.