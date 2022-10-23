Dean Smith gives his verdict on Norwich City’s performance v Sheffield United

Despite being one of the favourites for promotion this season, Norwich City are a side in poor form and with no win in five games, they have slipped down to seventh in the Championship.

Their fortunes looked to be on the up yesterday as the Canaries travelled to Bramall Lane and found themselves 2-0 up within 16 minutes.

However, Sheffield United got themselves back into the game and scored two goals to level up the game.

Teemu Pukki had a chance to get a winner for the Canaries in the 88th minute when Norwich were awarded a penalty but it was saved by Davies.

Manager Dean Smith is pleased that his side picked up a point from the game but says Norwich have to learn to see out games as he told the club’s Official Media: “Performance-wise for 65 minutes, really good. We stuck to our gameplan. We wanted to draw them on to us a little bit and use the spaces that they leave.

“Teemu’s done brilliant to get a couple of goals and in all honesty, we should have got a couple more from the counter-attacks that we had.

“I thought we definitely should have had a penalty at 2-0, on the counter again. Sarge has made a run down the middle and the lad’s clipped him. It’s touch and go maybe whether he’s inside the box but it’s certainly a foul and a red card then.

“Disappointed that we couldn’t see out the game but pleased that we’ve stopped the rot of results.”

Norwich will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment on Tuesday night, when they travel to Turf Moor to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley.

The Verdict:

Dean Smith’s side are stuck in a bit of a rut results wise currently and will be hoping they can find some form as the month continues otherwise they risk slipping further down the table.

To be leading 2-0 means the Canaries shouldn’t have been worrying about conceding goals and having to find a late winner so they have to be stronger when they are leading.

We know they’re a side with quality but their game management is something that needs improving significantly if they are to pick up some results in the coming weeks.