Dean Smith gives critical verdict of Norwich City’s performance following dropped points against Reading

Dean Smith has given his verdict on Norwich City’s performance following his side’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Tuesday night.

The Canaries took the lead through Grant Hanley, but Jeff Hendrick earned a point for the hosts on the hour mark.

The result extended the team’s unbeaten run to nine league games and moved Norwich level on points with league leaders Sheffield United.

But the Norwich boss was disappointed not to earn all three points having taken the lead against an in-form side.

He praised Paul Ince’s team, claiming that their contrasting style made them difficult to break down.

However, he criticised his own side for failing to make the most of the ball in the final third, admitting that their performance didn’t compare well to recent fixtures.

The 51-year old was also disappointed that they failed to convert a leading position in the game to three points.

“I didn’t think we quite did enough to win it in the final third,” said Smith, via the club’s official website.

“They’re a good team, they make it hard for you. Probably two different styles in terms of the way they got the ball up to Andy Carroll and get the ball around him.

“They were quite effective at that. They had a low block against us and tried to deny Teemu [Pukki] or [Josh] Sarge or AJ [Ramsey] any space inside them.

“We had to be really good with the ball today and, unfortunately, I thought we were comfortable in possession without being as effective as we have been in recent weeks with the ball.”

“But, when we score the goal, I do expect us to go on and win the game because that’s the belief I’ve got in the group of players we’ve got.

“It’s a poor goal for us to concede.”

Quiz: Did Norwich City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 St Andrew's? Won Drew Lost

Norwich were unable to take advantage of United’s loss to QPR at Bramall Lane to leapfrog them in the Championship table.

But this result did cement Norwich’s position ahead of Reading in 3rd.

Up next for Smith’s side is the visit of Preston North End on 8 October.

The Verdict

Smith has managed to criticise the team without really throwing anyone under the bus or stirring up a crisis.

Three points would’ve been huge against the team leading the chase for an automatic promotion place, as it would’ve given Norwich a five-point gap to 3rd.

But the important thing is keeping this unbeaten run going which has propelled the team into a top two place.

Norwich will face another challenge this weekend in having to break down a stern defence, with Preston having only conceded four from their opening 11 games.