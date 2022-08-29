Dean Smith delivers Norwich City team news ahead of Birmingham clash

Norwich City take on Birmingham City this week in the Sky Bet Championship as midweek games come to the fore in the EFL.

It’s always nice having games in the middle of the week and Norwich will be looking to get an important three points as each side looks to establish themselves at the right end of the table in these early stages.

Dean Smith has been chatting to the press this morning ahead of the game, and gave several fitness updates on players including Isaac Hayden, Liam Gibbs and Sam Byram.

As quoted by the Norwich website, Smith said on Hayden:

“There are no ill effects from his surgery. Whilst on Gibbs he said his injury, “isn’t as bad as we feared at first glance.” Whilst Sam Byram is also unscathed after playing against Sunderland: “he’s been asleep in the cryo chamber for the last three days!” The Verdict Positive news for Norwich, then, who have got themselves into a decent position in the league now and will be looking to kick on. They have a talented squad and a manager that has won promotion, which should make for a positive season. They’ll be aiming to keep building this week, then, as they take on Blues.