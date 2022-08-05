Dean Smith confirms Norwich City team news ahead of Wigan Athletic fixture

Norwich City boss Dean Smith will have given the club’s fans a boost ahead of the weekend with the news that two of the team’s new signings will be available to play against Wigan.

Norwich appointed Dean Smith as boss last year whilst they were still in the Premier League with the hopes that the boss would keep the side in the top flight.

However, even the new manager couldn’t get them out of the relegation zone and they are now back in the Championship and hoping for a promotion again. In order to ensure his side are prepared for that, he has added Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunes to the first-team squad.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Norwich City facts?

1 of 25 Norwich City finished 18th in the Premier League standings last season Real Fake

Sara previously played his football for Sao Paulo and played in over 100 games for the club with 17 goals along the way before swapping the club for England and Norwich. As for Nunes, he played for Universidad Catolica and has also represented his national team Chile.

Now, both players are in the Championship with the Canaries and with the side looking for a first win of the campaign against Wigan, both the signings could be in the squad for the fixture.

In addition, the manager has also confirmed to the club’s official website that he should have a full selection in his team to choose from, with the club not having any injuries. It means the club should have a full-strength team for the Wigan fixture.

Speaking about the team to the club’s official website then, Dean Smith said: “Sara has trained all week and is available.

“We’re waiting on some paperwork for Marcelino and I don’t expect issues with that so he should be available too. It’s nice to have a near full squad to choose from and to leave some people off of the bench.”

The Verdict

Norwich boss Dean Smith has done some solid business so far in bringing Sara and Nunez to Norwich and in convincing them to swap their leagues for the Championship.

With any signing though, there is always a risk when you sign a player that hasn’t got experience in that league before. Both of these two players have yet to play in England, never mind the second tier, so they may need a while to adapt to the country and style of play too.

However, if the two of them can emulate the same form that they had at Sao Paulo and Universidad Catolica respectively, then they’ll both play superbly in the second tier and will be fine in the Championship with Norwich.

Dean Smith’s squad look on paper like they should be involved in a promotion push – so if they aren’t, especially with these signings, the boss could be under pressure in his job this season.