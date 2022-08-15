Dean Smith confirms Norwich City blow ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Norwich City received an unfortunate injury update regarding Jacob Sorensen on Monday morning.

According to Michael Bailey, Dean Smith has confirmed that the 24-year old has suffered a stress fracture to his foot.

This will keep the Dane out of action for a number of weeks in a big setback to the Canaries.

Sorensen has started all three of Norwich’s Championship fixtures so far this season, but only lasted 56 minutes in the team’s latest clash before being taken off due to the injury.

Given injuries to Sam Byram and Dimitris Giannoulis, the team will be without a recognised left back option in the squad for Tuesday’s upcoming meeting with Huddersfield Town.

Smith has confirmed that the club will be looking in the market for solutions but that he will need to look internally to figure out a plan for Tuesday night’s game.

Elsewhere, Teemu Pukki is a doubt for the visit of the Terriers with a bruised foot, although it is hoped that he will be available for selection.

Norwich are still seeking the first win of their season following a defeat to Hull City on Saturday which has left the team with only one point from their opening three fixtures.

The Verdict

This is disappointing news for Sorensen and Norwich, who really didn’t need the additional injury headache.

The quick turnaround of the Huddersfield clash has left the side a little short on options within the squad.

Injury concerns have also potentially forced the club’s hand to dip into the transfer market, which may need to be resolved quickly given the team’s current form.

A win on Tuesday is a much needed result, otherwise the pressure on the side will just continue to build.