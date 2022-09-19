Dean Smith confirms national team talks as Norwich City have injury worry over 30-y/o

Norwich City boss Dean Smith has confirmed that talks will take place with Scotland over Grant Hanley as he deals with a shoulder problem.

The 30-year-old centre-back has only missed on league fixture so far this season, through suspension, but he has played the past few games with injections as he deals with a shoulder issue.

Therefore, the Canaries would ideally want Hanley to rest over the international period, but he has been called up to the Scotland squad, who play two games against Ukraine with one in between against Ireland over the break.

And, speaking to the Pinkun, Smith confirmed discussions are ongoing with Hanley’s national team as they discuss the best option for the player.

“He had an injection to play (on Saturday). Now there will be discussions between our medical team and Scotland as to whether he goes and travels. I was worried when he got pushed onto his shoulder very early on but he was able to continue.”

Fellow Norwich centre-back Andrew Omobamidele has had to withdraw from the Ireland squad through injury.

9 quiz questions about Norwich City’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 Have Norwich City played at Carrow Road throughout their entire history? Yes No

The verdict

This is obviously a worry as with Hanley managing an injury, there is always a fear that it could get worse by playing games.

Of course, from Scotland’s perspective they will say if he was available to play for Norwich then he should be able to feature for the national team.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens but with Steve Clarke’s side having three games in six days, you just hope sensible decisions are made to ensure Hanley doesn’t make his problem worse.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.