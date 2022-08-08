Dean Smith confirms early injury timeframe for Norwich ace

Dimitris Giannoulis will be out for a minimum of eight weeks with ankle ligament damage, Norwich City boss Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Yellows have had a fairly slow start to proceedings this year with them back in the Sky Bet Championship, having lost to Cardiff on the opening weekend and then drawn at home to Wigan last time out.

Indeed, that game at Carrow Road had a fair few talking points and one of the more negative ones involved Giannoulis, with him needing oxygen and a stretcher after a nasty-looking ankle injury sustained when challenging for the ball.

The full extent of the injury still needs to be discovered, with him set to see a specialist, but Smith has revealed the player will be out for at least a couple of months:

🗣 DS: “Dimi will be out for a minimum of eight weeks. “It’s a ligament injury, so he’s going to see a specialist and we’ll know more from there.”#NCFC pic.twitter.com/o1Cb6M2YBz — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 8, 2022

The Verdict

It didn’t look good at the time for Giannoulis and now the waiting game begins to see what the full damage is.

He will be focusing already on making a quick recovery and by the time he potentially returns the World Cup will be around the corner, so he might not miss as much of the season as he would have normally.

Even so, it’s a blow for Norwich and they’ll have to get by without him.