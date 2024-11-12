Former Sheffield United striker Dean Saunders has made a prediction involving Sheffield United's chances of promotion amid news of a takeover.

The Blades continued their push for a return to the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, taking the bragging rights in the Steel City derby against their bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.

Tyrese Campbell's strike five minutes after half-time proved to be the decisive moment in the clash, with the goal taking Chris Wilder's side to 2nd place in the Championship 15 games into the season, behind Sunderland on goal difference.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the red half of the city currently, and with Steve Rosen's takeover of the club getting closer to being confirmed every day, there will be hopes that the January transfer window could be an extremely positive one for Sheffield United.

Saunders makes Sheffield United predicition

The first few months of the 2024/25 campaign has been everything that Blades fans would have wanted to have seen from their team after a really poor showing while they were in the Premier League.

Wilder has made the team an extremely difficult one to beat, and without the two-point deduction that they were given before a ball had even been kicked, they would be top of the table.

It has led to them being extremely strong contenders for a top-two finish, and Saunders has told Football League World just how much the takeover will be a boost for Sheffield United and their promotion push.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, via 888sport, he said: "This is good for the club. They are doing well this season. Defensively very sound and they have a good manager at this level who can get them promoted back to the Premier League.

"I believe the strength of the squad, the experience they have, they will be in the promotion race for sure at the end of the season.

"There are only a few teams I see staying the distance including Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland as well as Sheffield United."

Takeover will give Sheffield United some protection in January

Before the season started, it did not look as though Sheffield United had strengthened enough to compete in the Championship, especially considering that the likes of Burnley and Leeds United had made improvements to their squad.

However, the likes of Harrison Burrows, Michael Cooper and Campbell have excelled at Bramall Lane since the summer, and they have all helped their side become one of the strongest teams in the second tier.

Defensively, the Blades are fantastic, and Rosen's takeover will help secure the future of players such as Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza, who may have been targeted in January if funds needed to be raised.

Sheffield United Championship Stats 2024/25 (ESPN)* Games Played 15 Wins 10 Draws 3 Losses 2 Goals Scored 19 Goals Conceded 7 Goal Difference +12 Points 31 League Position 2nd *Stats correct as of 11/11/2024

Sheffield United have come out on top in a number of close games this season, and it has been their defensive ability that has been the difference maker time and time again. If they can continue this, there is no doubt that they will be in with a shout of promotion come May, as Saunders has predicted.