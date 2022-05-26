Dean Saunders offers his Nottingham Forest prediction ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Former Nottingham Forest player Dean Saunders has given his Championship play-off final prediction.

The 57-year old believes his former club can take the win that would seal promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds have not been in the top flight since 1999, but now face Huddersfield Town for the chance to earn a place in the top division.

Speaking on Talksport, the former striker backed the job Steve Cooper has done since taking over the club in September.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa player believes that the team’s FA Cup run this season shows the team is ready to make the jump up the English football pyramid.

He also highlighted the pace of this Forest side, which could be a deciding factor for Sunday’s Wembley final.

“Steve Cooper was my youth team coach at Wrexham and I got my Pro License with him. He’s overseen 44 games and there have been just eight defeats,” said Saunders, via Talksport.

“Forest have beaten Premier League teams and for me, it’s in their hands.

“For Forest…30 managers later, I think they’ve finally got their man.

“I think they’re going to go up, they’ve got some pace in the team.”

It has been a long road to get to this point, with many heart breaks over the years for the Reds.

But Forest fans will be hopeful that Sunday could end their 23 year wait for Premier League football.

Cooper’s side finished below the Terriers in the table, as 4th takes on 3rd on Sunday.

This will also be the club’s first ever trip to the new Wembley Stadium since its opening in 2007.

The Verdict

This match will be difficult to call beforehand, with both teams evenly matched throughout the season.

Both were chasing automatic promotion into the final stages of the season, and either side will feel they are ready for Premier League football.

Huddersfield are looking for a return to the top flight having been relegated in 2019.

Carlos Corberan’s side have out-performed preseason expectations so should absolutely not be underestimated by Forest this weekend.