Former Wales international Dean Saunders believes Wrexham could go on to win back-to-back promotions to League One, speaking on talkSPORT.

The North Wales outfit managed to hold their nerve and fend off Notts County for top spot, ensuring they didn't have to go through the play-offs to secure their place in League Two.

Phil Parkinson's glee

Manager Phil Parkinson will be especially delighted about their promotion, having taken a gamble to come down to the fifth tier.

His faith in his current side has finally paid off and with the players he has at his disposal, the promoted team could be one of the favourites to secure promotion from the fourth tier next term.

What did Dean Saunders say?

The one downside of the 2022/23 campaign was the fact they couldn't really relax for much of the season, with only one automatic promotion spot on offer.

Thankfully for them, there are three on offer in the fourth tier and this is just one of many reasons why Saunders is confident they will taste promotion again during 2023/24.

"I think they will win League Two. I think it's easier to win League Two than the National League," Saunders said on talkSPORT this morning.

"For a start, only one team goes up in the National League (automatically).

"Look at Notts County, hardly lost a game all season. They were 2-0 down yesterday but managed to scrape through.

"I think there's not a lot in it between the standard of the players and Wrexham's players have all played higher up, they might even win League One. I think they're on a roll now.

"I think the owners are determined to get the club up the leagues."

Are Wrexham in contention to secure promotion next term?

Considering the calibre of some of the players they have, you would back them to be challenging at the top end of the division.

If they can keep hold of Paul Mullin, that would be a massive boost because he has previously shown that he can be a prolific forward in the fourth tier.

Having the right characters in the dressing room will also be crucial and if they can keep Ben Foster, that would be a big boost.

Although he's been a subject of ridicule for his YouTube career, you can tell he's the right sort of character to have and could be an influential figure in the dressing room if the Welsh side can retain him.

It remains to be seen what type of budget the owners give Parkinson to spend - but the ingredients seem to be there for them to enjoy a bright next few years.