Former Wrexham boss Dean Saunders believes that the club need to get used to having a target on their backs as other sides will see beating them as a real scalp.

The Red Dragons are flying high in League One and look set to be in the mix for promotion yet again this season as they look to make it three consecutive promotions on the bounce.

While they're thriving in the league, Phil Parkinson's side suffered a blow when they were dumped out of the FA Cup first round by League Two side Harrogate Town, a shock result in a competition where Wrexham have performed well in recent seasons.

Harrogate took to social media to rub salt into Wrexham wounds afterwards, posting a "Welcome to Harrogate" jibe on X, in reference to the Welcome to Wrexham TV series.

Given their Hollywood owners, TV series, big signings and rise through the divisions, it's inevitable that clubs with smaller budgets and less media attention will see beating Wrexham as a scalp, and Saunders believes it's something that they need to get used to.

Dean Saunders on Wrexham AFC having a target on their backs this season

Saunders took charge of the Red Dragons between 2008 and 2011 during their early seasons as a non-league side, and the former Welsh international believes that while the limelight is focused on the team, they need to get used to being a target for opposition sides.

Asked whether Wrexham need to get used to having a target on their backs, Saunders told Football League World: "Absolutely. It’s part of football.

"They have strong investors who are backing them, and it’s the players who need to go out week in week out and perform, and they have been doing that.

"Multiple promotions has seen the limelight focus on the team, and they haven’t let anyone down.

"This year they are on track to push on again and this FA Cup exit isn’t the end of the world. The owners will continue to back the manager and invest in more top players to get another promotion."

As Saunders alluded to, being knocked out of the FA Cup isn't ideal, but it's not the end of the world, especially with promotion the priority this season, and their 1-0 win over Mansfield Town on the weekend suggested it's not going to affect them long-term.

Wrexham should enjoy being seen as a scalp for opposition teams

If teams raise their game when they play you and are desperate to win, it means you must be doing something right.

Wrexham endured some awful days during their time in non-league, and many of their supporters would never have expected to be competing at the top end of League One, so they should embrace having a target on their backs.

Wrexham's last five league finishes Season Division Finish 2019/20 National League 19th 2020/21 National League 8th 2021/22 National League 2nd 2022/23 National League 1st 2023/24 League Two 2nd

Everybody wants to beat the top sides, and it's a compliment to Wrexham that teams are so desperate to beat them, and the siege mentality of knowing everyone is against them has served the Red Dragons well in recent seasons.

Undoubtedly, some of the desire to beat Wrexham comes from jealousy of their meteoric rise in recent years, and having a target on their backs is something they're going to have to get used to. It should be seen as a good thing, and the moment they stop being a notable scalp for other sides is the moment that alarm bells should start ringing.