Dean Kiely weighs in on Charlton boardroom dispute

Charlton Athletic legend Dean Kiely has weighed in on the debate about the club’s ownership, following an ongoing dispute between executive chairman Matt Southall and majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer.

The dispute began when Southall attempted to force Nimer out of the club, claiming he had not invested any money.

However, Nimer has slowly regained control at the Valley and it was today revealed that Southall had been removed from the board.

Speaking on Thursday, the former Addicks goalkeeper said that the entire situation at the club was strange.

“It’s only from afar, I don’t have any connection with anybody in that respect, I’m just watching it as a former player who has a soft spot for the football club but it’s quite unusual,” he told Love Sport Radio.

“The fact that the people who seem to be fighting are the people who came in together on this green ticket and getting the Belgian fella out the way and moving the club on and progressing the football club. If you took that on face value you’d say that’s fantastic, it’s been a difficult time under the previous owner so happy days.

“So to see them two hauling out and all the wrangling back and forth, what I would say on the allegations towards Matt Southall over living a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the club or Nimer not putting the money into the club he said was going to put in, it all seems really weird that it’s played out now in front of everybody to see. Surely, when they came in initially they came in as a package?

“The fact that there has been this big fall out in front of everybody to see is strange really, and my theory is forget what’s happening with this lockdown and the football season being suspended at the moment, Charlton are in a precarious position.”

With both Southall and director Jonathan Heller now departed, Nimer will likely look to make a new appointment and has reportedly held talks with former Barnsley CEO Gauthier Ganaye linked to the position.

The verdict

As Kiely points out, the whole situation is rather confusing.

However, given today’s news it appears the dispute is over and the Addicks can start to refocus on football.

With a battle to remain in the division on their hands and the suspension of EFL fixtures, the club have plenty of other things to turn their attention to.