Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Matt O’Riley won’t leave Celtic this month despite intense speculation over his future.

The Danish international has been attracting interest from clubs across Europe, as well as England.

O’Riley has gone from strength to strength over the last year, cementing himself as a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The 23-year-old has contributed 10 goals and seven assists from 21 appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

The midfielder also featured in all six of Celtic’s Champions League games this season, where he registered three assists.

Matt O’Riley latest

Jones believes that O’Riley will stay at Parkhead beyond the 1 February deadline, despite interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Girona and Inter Milan.

Championship sides Leeds United and Leicester City have both also been linked with a move for the Celtic star.

"I'm told that he won't be leaving Celtic in this transfer window,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“If O'Riley does leave Celtic, and there is potential for that to happen, it will be in the summer.

"He will have a lot of options on the table this summer, both in the Premier League and abroad.

“I think he needs to make a clear decision on that.

"At the moment, from what I'm told, he really wants to focus on what he is doing at Celtic.

“He loves being there.

“I don't think this is a case of the player looking to actually move anywhere else.

“It's just that he has got a lot of interest that he has to consider.

"Obviously, Girona is quite an exciting one at the moment because they are top of La Liga."

It was previously claimed that it would take £20 million to convince Celtic to part ways with their star figure, but it now appears that a deal this January is unlikely regardless of price.

Leicester City league position

Leicester and Leeds are both competing for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Foxes lead the way, holding a seven point gap over second place Ipswich Town.

Leeds moved to within two points of the Tractor Boys on Wednesday night with a 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Daniel Farke’s side has played a game more than their rivals, but is now in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Next up for Enzo Maresca’s team is an FA Cup clash against Birmingham City on 27 January, while the Whites host Plymouth Argyle in their fourth round match.

Boost for Leicester and Leeds

Given the clubs circling around O’Riley, it’s unlikely he would have made the switch to a Championship side this January.

However, waiting until the summer gives both clubs the chance to earn their top flight status again which could help their chances of signing the 23-year-old.

So this should be seen as a positive development for both Leicester and Leeds.

O’Riley has enjoyed a great campaign, and is likely to make the move away from Scottish football soon, so it would be a real coup for Leeds or Leicester if they can get the deal done eventually.