Dean Jones provides insight into Aston Villa’s January transfer plans involving previous interest in Watford ace

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr was subject to rejected bids from Aston Villa in the summer, with his future in the Championship when January comes around being rather unclear.

Given the level of interest there was in him during the summer, under the previous management, it would have been no surprise if Sarr remained on the Villa radar.

However, with the Premier League outfit under the stewardship of Unai Emery, it remains to be seen how January might look for the Midlands club.

Providing insight into what Villa fans should expect when the January transfer window opens its door, transfer insider Dean Jones told Football League World: “I know that well pretty much all of the transfer options that they have been looking at pre-Emery are being binned.

“So it’ll be interesting to see if Ismaila Sarr has been one that’s managed to survive the cut.”

The verdict

Sarr is a player of Premier League quality and it will be no surprise to see interest surface once again during the January transfer window.

With Watford holding such a high valuation, and not breaking that during the summer, it is difficult to see a move coming to fruition during the upcoming transfer window.

However, on the world’s biggest stage at the moment with Senegal, he may emerge on a few more clubs’ radars if he is able to return a positive display against England on Sunday.

With Villa seemingly scrapping transfer plans that were in place when Steven Gerrard was in charge, it represents a new direction that Emery wants to go in.