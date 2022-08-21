Dean Jones pinpoints “the biggest issue” Everton, Leeds and West Ham have in Blackburn player pursuit

The immediate future of Blackburn Rovers and Chile star Ben Brereton-Diaz is a situation that continues to dominate the headlines.

Starting the new Championship campaign in strong form, the 23-year-old has netted two and has provided another in his first five league games.

Brereton-Diaz has attracted wide-scale top-tier interest in England and beyond, with the likes of Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds United and West Ham United all showing interest, whilst Sevilla have also been credited with an interest.

Providing an update on the forward’s current situation, amidst all this uncertainty about what the next step might be, Dean Jones told Football League World: “I mean, the biggest issue there is probably the fact that Blackburn value him so highly, and nobody’s really coming close to it.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Who does ex-Blackburn man Bradley Johnson play for now? Peterborough United Northampton Town Cambridge United MK Dons

“I’m hearing talks of like £10 million. Blackburn want like double that. So, that’s going to be the big sticking point there.”

The verdict

With Blackburn holding a valuation that clubs in pursuit are seemingly nowhere near, it is no surprise that nothing has come to fruition.

Certainly showing the right attributes to suggest that he could cut it in the top-flight, it is likely that speculation about Brereton-Diaz’s future could go until Deadline Day arrives.

Given the sheer number of clubs involved in his pursuit, it will be interesting to see if any clubs come anywhere near Blackburn’s valuation.

Possessing just another year on his contract, this represents the last opportunity that Blackburn could generate a large sum for his departure.

However, all involved with Blackburn will be hoping that he pens down a new deal.