Transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update on the future of Joe Gelhardt amid interest in the Leeds United forward.

Gelhardt has struggled for game time at Elland Road since returning from loan last summer, featuring just six times in the Championship this season.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Sunderland, helping the Black Cats earn a sixth place finish.

Gelhardt contributed three goals and three assists in 18 league appearances, as Sunderland earned a play-off place.

But he has now been linked with the likes of Celtic and Rangers, as well as Plymouth Argyle this January, and could be on the move yet again.

Jones believes that a loan move to Celtic or Rangers would be a good fit for the player at this stage of his career.

Both clubs have made enquiries about Gelhardt’s availability, which the journalist has claimed is no surprise given his quality.

“I guess it'd be a loan move,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“Gelhardt would be a nice profile player because he seems ready to perform on the right platform.

“He's got excellent traits that probably need a bit of development now.

“I'm not surprised that enquiries are being made on both fronts from Rangers or Celtic at this moment in time.

“For a player like Gelhardt, it's probably confidence-boosting to have those conversations happening around you right now.

“Whether they can come to fruition and turn into a transfer is different, but I don't think it's harming anybody to look at that situation.”

Gelhardt has started just two games in the league so far this season, with the forward unable to earn significant minutes under Daniel Farke.

His only goal this season came in a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup in August.

Leeds United league position

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Leeds are currently fourth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Whites will be hoping to close the gap to the teams above them this weekend when they host Preston North End on 21 January.

Farke’s side has made a positive start to the new calendar year, winning both league games played in 2024, as well as progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Leeds could move to within four points of second this weekend, if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Gelhardt must secure move this January

Gelhardt’s last appearance for the Yorkshire outfit came in a 1-1 draw against Coventry City in December, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

It is clear that he is behind Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter in the pecking order, so will continue to struggle for game time at Elland Road in the second half of the term.

Given the interest from elsewhere, Gelhardt must be heavily considering a move away in January.

He needs the game time to prove what he’s capable of, and to continue his development, so a loan makes a lot of sense.