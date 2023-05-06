There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Charlton Athletic ahead of the summer but the presence of Dean Holden at the tiller does seem as though it will be a constant.

Takeover talk continues to circle, without any sign of a significant resolution, and the impact of the lack of progress on the Addicks' summer spending remains to be seen.

Current owner Thomas Sandgaard has been criticised by supporters for not properly backing former managers and you fear Holden could see his plans restricted by the Dane's tight pockets.

Aston Villa and Millwall in Miles Leaburn chase

In 19-year-old striker Miles Leaburn, the South London club do possess a saleable asset and one drawing attention from clubs higher up the pyramid.

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race for the Charlton academy product while Football League World understands that the League One side could struggle to keep hold of him this summer as Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town, and Millwall are all ready to rival the Premier League club for him.

The interest is certainly no surprise after an impressive breakthrough season, which has seen Leaburn force club captain Jayden Stockley out of the side (and subsequently the club), cement his place as the first choice number nine, and scored 13 goals in 39 appearances.

Charlton Athletic's stance on Miles Learburn

Holden has already suggested that the teenager, who is under contract at The Valley until 2025, is "not for sale" and his latest comments are another hands-off message to Villa, Millwall, and the other teams in pursuit.

Speaking to South London Press, the Charlton boss has discussed just how important the off-season and pre-season will be for the striker this summer - highlighting that his exit is not something that is even being considered at this point.

He said: “Pre-season and the off-season, before that, is massive for him.

“The players have all got individual plans and they’ve all got recording equipment, so even if they are not on site and on holiday then it makes sure they do the work, record it and send it in daily.

“There are some dates throughout the off-season where certain players will be required to come back in and do some extra training, in terms of the youngsters. Miles will be in that category.

“Miles needs a good pre-season. He is growing into his body still, and that’s why we had to be really mindful of that this season when I was leaving him out or resting him. It wasn’t an easy decision, but you have to be mindful of just how big and explosive he is.

“He’ll quickly become more and more robust and resilient, to be able to go Saturday-Tuesday. No doubt with a good pre-season behind him he’ll be a big player for us again.

“He’s not going to have that surprise element he had this year. There are still different aspects of his game to improve on – but he’s a sponge. He is in the coaching room going through clips and he wants to learn. Pre-season is the biggest thing – a good, solid one with the first-team. Last summer I’m led to believe he was training with the U18s and not even playing for the U21s.

“He had the tour situation and then came into it a little late. Pre-season will be really beneficial for him and Tyreece Campbell, Daniel Kanu and Zach Mitchell.”

Holden has made his stance clear on Leaburn again and it's the right one. He doesn't want to lose his first choice striker ahead of his first full season at The Valley and it makes sense from a financial standpoint for Charlton to hold on to the young forward, whose value will rise further on the back of a strong 2023/24 campaign.

Not only that, League One looks likely to be much weaker next term and with the right summer business, the Addicks could be among the teams pushing for the play-offs and even the top two.