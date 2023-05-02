Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has spoken on the latest developments in the club’s ongoing takeover.

The Addicks are currently preparing for the final game of the League One season as they travel to face Cheltenham Town this Sunday.

Holden’s side claimed a victory in their final home game of the season as they beat Port Vale 3-2, which means if the London side avoids defeat on the weekend they will finish in the top half of the table.

The latest in Charlton’s takeover

It has been revealed that before last weekend’s game, Charlie Methven, who used to be a director at Sunderland and is now leading a consortium to try and buy Charlton, made a new offer on Thursday.

The consortium that is fronted by Methven increased their offer to buy the League One club to £10.5 million.

The takeover talk at Charlton began back in February, when the current owner of the Addicks Thomas Sandgaard pulled out of a deal to sell the club.

It was reported that Sandgaard was going to sell a 90% stake in the club to Methven. However, as talks broke down it then emerged that American businessman Marc Spiegel had begun talks to buy Charlton, and he entered a period of exclusivity with the club.

However, that has now expired at South London Press reported last week that the Charlton owner was talking to other interested parties.

The previous offer from Methven’s consortium was £9.5 million, but the deal has now increased as they would like to have a 100% stake in the club, not 90% now.

That consortium also had a period of exclusivity, and during that time, there were wholesale changes made at the club. Dean Holden was brought in as manager; Andy Scott came in as technical director; Jim Rodwell and Ed Warrick were also brought in.

However, once the deal broke down, all these players except Holden left the club, with the Charlton manager signing a new deal to remain at the club.

Dean Holden’s thoughts on Charlton’s takeover

Now the Charlton boss has been speaking about the latest developments in the club’s long-drawn-out process to be sold.

He told Charlton Live, via the South London Press: “I’m aware that group came back in, I think they may have improved their offer for the football club. I know them guys, everyone knows that.

“I think Thomas is in control. Thomas is someone I’m speaking to all the time. I’ve yet to speak to Thomas today (Sunday), I’m sure I’ll speak to Thomas tomorrow (Monday).

“Essentially Thomas wants what is best for the football club and wants to get a deal sorted. Let’s see what happens. I don’t want to sit on the fence and say I don’t know what’s going on, because I’ve heard certain things – but I don’t know everything.

“Ultimately this football club needs to have some clarity in terms of budget for next season, exactly where we’re going. We all know what we want to do. We know my remit this season was to stay up and next season to push on for the top six. Let’s hope that’s still the case.”

As a manager of a football team this puts Holden in a very difficult place, as he mentions the club needs clarity and so does, he as he will want to start preparing for a summer of change, and he will be looking to do things that can improve results and performances for next season.