Few clubs have had as rotten luck as Bristol City this season with injuries, with the Robins hit by several blows throughout the campaign.

Indeed, it’s certainly hindered their play-off challenge this season in the second tier and, though Dean Holden won’t want to start looking for excuses, you have to say it’s obviously had some impact.

The latest injury blow, then, is Cameron Pring – who has only just returned from a spell at Portsmouth – with Dean Holden revealing the extent of the time on the sidelines the player is going to need, and that he is in need of surgery this weekend.

Quoted by Bristol Live, the City manager confirmed:

“Cam will unfortunately be having an operation on Saturday. He’ll be out for 12 weeks, maybe 10-12 weeks.”

The Verdict

If Bristol City didn’t have bad luck they’d not have any luck at all this season in terms of fitness and injuries.

It’s quite something that Pring has only just returned to the club and immediately been hit by a lengthy lay-off period but sometimes that is just what can happen in the gamer.

Even so, Robins fans are rightly curious as to why they’ve been so badly hit at times this season and the club is surely looking into what they might be able to do, if anything, to negate further issues.