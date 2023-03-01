Dean Holden reveals significant Charlton Athletic player blow

Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden has revealed that striker Chuks Aneke is set to miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Aneke returned to Charlton in January 2022, just a few months after he had left the club to join Birmingham City.

Since his return to The Valley however, the striker has been blighted by injury, having made just 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Indeed, the 29-year-old was forced off after being brought on as a substitute in the Addick’s 1-0 defeat to League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Now it seems as though that setback, is one that has brought a rather premature end to the striker’s campaign.

Providing an update on that injury suffered by Aneke after Charlton’s goalless draw with Peterborough on Tuesday, Holden was quoted by The South London Press as saying: “It’s not good news, I’m afraid. He’s picked up a significant hamstring strain – the scan confirmed that yesterday.

“If we see him this season, I’d be surprised. We’re obviously going to get around him and support him. He’s had a tough season.”

There are still just over two years remaining on Aneke’s contract with the Addicks, securing his future at The Valley until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

This update on Aneke will no doubt be hugely frustrating for all involved.

After a string of setbacks, to suffer another one such as this will be incredibly tough to take for Aneke, who will no be desperate just to get back playing regularly.

Indeed, this is also a blow for Charlton, who continue to miss the player who made such a positive impact at League One level during his first spell at The Valley.

That being said, Aneke’s contract situation does at least mean he has the time to go away, recover, and give himself a chance to get fit and firing again for next season.