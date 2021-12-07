Dean Holden reveals injury blow for Stoke City player ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Stoke City midfielder Romaine Sawyers could be out for several weeks after being sent for a scan on a thigh injury, assistant manager Dean Holden has confirmed.

The 30-year-old, who is on loan from West Bromwich Albion, has played 16 times in the Championship for the Potters this season since his move but he could only last 57 minutes against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday afternoon in the capital.

Sawyers limped out of the action and he may be limping onto the treatment table for a considerable amount of time as Holden confirmed the plan of action for the central midfielder.

Do you think you’re a massive Stoke City fan? Try score 100% on this Potters quiz

1 of 28 In what year were Stoke City formed? 1863 1865 1867 1869

“Romaine has picked up a muscle injury and is away for a scan on that today,” Holden told the club’s official website.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed on that but he could be out for a while – we’ll wait on the results of the scan.”

The fact that Holden believes that Sawyers could be sidelined for ‘a while’ suggests that Sawyers has not just suffered a simple muscle tweak and it would almost definitely rule him out of the next few fixtures, starting with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Verdict

Sawyers has been a key player and calming influence in the midfield since his arrival at the Bet365 Stadium so if he’s out for a considerable amount of time it will be a blow.

Thankfully though Sam Clucas is now fit after he spent a month on the sidelines and was able to take Sawyers’ place on Sunday, so at least O’Neill isn’t struggling for replacements.

But Sawyers has that promotion experience from his time at West Brom that could prove vital to the Potters this season, and should Clucas or Joe Allen get injured soon then Stoke have more issues in that area.

Fans will have their fingers crossed that the scan comes back with positive news but from Holden’s initial words it doesn’t look good.