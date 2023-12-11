Highlights Dean Holden has expressed interest in returning to Stoke City after being previously let go by Alex Neil.

Neil was dismissed yesterday following last weekend's defeat against Sheffield Wednesday.

Holden is currently a free agent following his departure from Charlton Athletic earlier this term.

Dean Holden would be keen on a return to Stoke City, revealing his stance as he penned his story for the Coaches' Voice.

This story was published a matter of hours after Alex Neil's departure from the bet365 Stadium, with the Scotsman being sacked following the Potters' 1-0 home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

The Staffordshire outfit will now be on the prowl for a new manager - and plenty of managers could be in the frame to take the top job.

Considering the number of high-quality players who arrived in the summer, Neil's successor will have a great opportunity to turn things around, but it's currently unclear who will be the next man to take charge.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

They will be under a huge amount of pressure to get things right straight away though, with the Potters currently sitting in 20th place, just two points above the relegation zone at this point.

The Potters contributed to their own relegation fears on Saturday by letting the Owls take all three points back to West Yorkshire - and Queens Park Rangers won on Saturday too.

With Wednesday and QPR on the up, those relegation fears are justified, although there's still plenty of time for Stoke to get themselves back on track following what has been a horrid start to the season.

Dean Holden open to a Stoke City return

Holden was Michael O'Neill's assistant at the bet365 Stadium - but left during the early stages of last term after Neil made him surplus to requirements.

The former assistant has taken charge of Charlton Athletic since then - but was sacked by the Addicks earlier this season and could be an affordable replacement for Stoke.

He is open to a return as well, writing: "When Michael [O'Neill] left, I took charge of the first team and oversaw a first away win of the season.

"Unfortunately, the new manager Alex Neil didn’t want me to stay on when he took over.

"The chairman, John Coates, was very good with me. I enjoyed working for him, loved it there and would relish a return, because it feels like unfinished business."

Stoke City's board should not hire Dean Holden

Holden is clearly a talented coach - but he may need to develop a bit more before he's ready for the Stoke job.

The Potters don't need a miracle worker to come in - but they do need someone who can turn the tide after years of underwhelming league finishes.

It doesn't necessarily need to be someone with loads of experience under their belt, as Kieran McKenna has shown, but they need to be able to turn the tide and you just feel Holden needs to add more to his CV before he gets the job.

Investing in a top-quality manager could make all the difference for Stoke in their potential quest to secure a Premier League return one day.

Holden could be a great manager for them in the future, but now? That remains to be seen.