Dean Holden reveals concerning Bristol City injury news

Bristol City head coach Dean Holden has provided an update on the fitness of Nathan Baker and Joe Williams.

The Robins get their season underway against Exeter City in the Carabao Cup next weekend but look like their options will be limited.

A string of senior players will be away on international duty and new head coach Dean Holden has some injuries to contend with as well.

The Bs3 outfit signed Williams from Wigan earlier this month but the defensive midfielder has an ongoing issue with previous reports indicating he could be missing for up to 12 weeks, while Baker was stretchered off in a recent pre-season friendly against Aston Villa.

Both men were missing as City took on Swindon Town at Ashton Gate and after the game Holden provided an injury update.

Speaking to the Bristol Post, he said: “[Williams has] got another scan next week so we’ll see where he’s at. He had an initial scan and I think they were going to scan it two weeks later, which is coming up.

“He’s not going to be available for us any time soon.”

On Baker he added: “He’s had a scan. He picked up a hamstring injury in that Villa game, unfortunately, so we’re waiting on another scan, maybe next week, week after. But he’ll be out for a while.”

When fit, Baker was a regular fixture in the City side last season – making 37 appearances in total – and looks set to play a key role again for the Robins this term.

With Korey Smith leaving the South West club earlier this summer, Williams will likely be a mainstay in Holden’s side when fit.

The Verdict

This will likely be a concerning update for Robins fans, who look to be without Williams and Baker for a little while yet.

Baker’s City career has been hampered by injury issues and that looks set to continue. His extended absence means the South West club need to sign a new centre-back is even more pressing.

Williams was a fantastic signing for the Robins but it seems the Ashton Gate faithful will have to wait to see him make an impact.