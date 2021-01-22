Dean Holden reveals Bristol City are weighing up player recall

Full-back George Nurse could be recalled by Bristol City as they bid to ease their injury problems, though he himself is currently injured at the moment.

The Robins have had next to no luck with fitness problems this season and the latest has seen Cameron Pring, having only returned from a spell at Portsmouth on loan, shunted into the injury room.

That in mind, then, Dean Holden has been asked whether City might be considering a recall for George Nurse who is currently at Walsall.

Indeed, the Robins manager admits it’s something they’re looking into, though Nurse is also injured at the moment so will need to recover first.

Quoted by Bristol Live, Holden said:

“The Nurse situation we are keeping an eye on. George is actually injured himself at Walsall and not fit at the moment so it’s something that we are looking into.”

The Verdict

The Robins have had no luck this season with injuries and that is really in the spotlight at the moment with this particular situation.

Pring was recalled and is now crocked for the foreseeable whilst Nurse might well come back but he’s also got an injury to shake off.

It’s been a weird year at Ashton Gate for injuries and supporters will hope the club is looking into how they can try and avoid these issues going forwards.