Dean Holden reacts to talk of Charlton Athletic looking for coaching staff replacement

Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has given some insight into whether the Addicks will be looking to replace Scott Marshall as a coach after he moved to join Ben Garner at Colchester United.

The League Two side recently confirmed Garner as manager and will be looking forward to seeing him trying to build something positive at the club.

Garner, of course, was at Charlton not too long ago and alongside him was Scott Marshall, with Marshall remaining at the club after Garner’s exit from The Valley.

Indeed, he has worked alongside Dean Holden in recent weeks but has now also departed the club, opting to take up a similar position at Colchester alongside Garner.

It remains to be seen who the replacement for Marshall will be, then, and when they are appointed, with Holden having this to say via the South London Press on the matter:

“Anthony [Hayes] and Scott have worked really well since I have come into the job,” said Holden.

“Anthony has been my main assistant manager since I have been in the club. Scott has helped around a lot.

“He came to see me at the beginning part of the week, and there was an opportunity for him to move on that he wanted to take.

“I was never going to stand in his way at that point. It gives us an opportunity to replace Scott.

“Whether that is now or the end of the season, we will make a decision on it. But we wish him well.”

The Verdict

Holden is obviously looking at options to try and replace Marshall but it is probably not something that he will feel the need to rush into.

He will likely have a few names in mind as to who he wants to bring in to join his staff but in the meantime Anthony Hayes is more than capable of providing assistance, having been the main no.2 at the club under Holden anyway.