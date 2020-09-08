Dean Holden provides revealing update on four Bristol City players

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has revealed that a new deal for midfielder Liam Walsh may be close and contract offers have been made to Niclas Eliasson and Famara Diedhiou but added that Ashley Williams is unlikely to be rejoining the club.

It has been a busy few days for the Ashton Gate outfit with Fulham defensive duo Alfie Mawson and Steven Sessegnon joining on loan and former West Bromwich Albion stalwart Chris Brunt signing as a free agent.

The Robins new head coach Dean Holden gave an honest and open interview to BBC Radio Bristol yesterday and provided fans with an update on the future of a number of players.

Diedhiou and Eliasson have both entered the final years of their contracts and have been linked with a move away this summer but the City boss revealed that the club have offered new contracts to both and are awaiting their responses.

On Diedhiou he added: “The latest is that he trained this morning and I love him to bits. The club have made an offer and we’re awaiting an answer on that and he wants to stay.”

Walsh’s current contract is also set to expire next summer but Holden indicated that there would likely be good news on that in the coming days.

He said: “That’s happening [new contract being offered]. That will happen in the next few days.”

One player that it seems will not be signing a new deal is Williams, who left the club as a free agent at the start of the summer.

Holden explained: “I don’t think it’s going to be possible (for him to rejoin City). His family are up in Cheshire, up north. I think it’s right now that Ash thinks about what he wants to do.”

The Verdict

It’s been a fantastic few days for City fans and the indication that a new deal for Walsh is close will only add to that.

Holden’s interview last night was open and honest, which will be very refreshing given some of the football talk and cliches that Lee Johnson came out with.

If the Robins could secure the futures of both Diedhiou and Eliasson, it would represent a fantastic summer window for them but it appears the offers are there from the club, it’s just a matter of whether or not the players want to stay on at Ashton Gate.

The Williams update may come as a bit of a surprise given the close relationship that he seemed to build with Holden last year but after the arrival of Mawson and with more defenders linked, I think it could be the right move to look elsewhere.