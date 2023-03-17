Charlton Athletic boss Dean Holden has dropped an exciting claim about the club's future, revealing that he has been re-assured that the Addicks really want to challenge in League One next season.

Holden recently put pen to paper on a fresh, long-term deal at The Valley with his previous contract due to expire this summer.

Discussing that decision, Holden revealed the club have big and exciting plans moving forwards.

“The situation when I first came in, it was obviously a punt from the club but it was also a punt for me to come in on a really short-term contract – not really knowing what that looked like until I stepped through the door,” Holden explained, via the South London Press.

“I’m really glad I made that decision, because it has now turned into an opportunity at such a big club in the long term.

“It settles everyone down (signing the contract). We’ve had all the stuff off the pitch but it shows my views, in terms of where the club can go.

"I’ve had some important conversations over the last few weeks about where the club is heading and I’m assured, most importantly, that it is a club that really wants to challenge next season."

Those words will excite Charlton supporters that are set to see their team play a third season of consecutive League One football in 2023/24.

Holden is under no illusions of the task ahead, though.

“There is a lot of work to do in the summer, in terms of rebuilding the squad and off the pitch, in terms of the environment and culture, we’re trying to improve that all the time." the Addicks boss added.

“There is so much growth in this club and this team, it’s really exciting and a chance for me to bring some success back to this club.”

The Verdict

It looks as though very exciting times lay ahead at The Valley.

It was great for the club to tie down Dean Holden to a longer term deal recently and talk that the club want to challenge next season is incredibly exciting.

As we have seen with a number of clubs, including Charlton themsevles, just being a big club in League One is not enough, so it will take hard work from Holden and those at the club to make their Championship ambitions a reality.

There is certainly the potential there for Holden's time at the club to be a success, though, and it'll be fascinating to see how he goes about his rebuild this summer.