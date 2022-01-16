Dean Holden identifies ‘devastating’ aspect of Stoke City performance at Hull

Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has praised his side after they beat Hull City 2-0 on Sunday, with their threat on the counter attack particularly pleasing the 42-year-old.

It was a much needed performance in a game Stoke needed to win to keep their hopes of finishing in the top six alive after a run of poor form.

That represented a welcome return to form for the club and Holden, who was in charge of the side as a result of manager Michael O’Neill’s period of isolation.

The Potters’ management rang the changes and gave D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Jacob Brown the chance to lead the line but it was Stoke’s ability to hurt Hull on the counter that drew praise from the former Bristol City boss.

He told the Stoke Sentinel: “It was a really strong performance right from the first whistle, two goals away from home and restricting the opponents to one shot on target.

“I thought we were devastating at times on the counter attack. If we looked after the ball a little better in those final moments we could have scored more goals but we won’t turn our noses up at 2-0.

“It was a good performance and sets us up nicely for a big game next week against Fulham.”

The win means Stoke move up to 8th, four points off Middlesbrough in 6th with a game in hand. The Potters are next in action on Saturday afternoon, with that clash at home to league leaders Fulham.

The Verdict

It was a good away performance from Stoke who looked miles better than they have been in recent weeks. As Holden pointed out, their counter attacking play was in top gear and it will need to be with Fulham coming up in their next game.

With key players missing, it makes sense for Stoke to adjust how they play slightly, especially away from home and adopting a more counter attacking certainly suits the current crop of players.

The pace of Brown and Wright-Phillips will hurt teams and with a back three of Jagielka, Chester and Harwood-Bellis, teams will find it hard to break them down if they sit back and absorb pressure.

It’s a good building block for the rest of the season and more performances like that should see Stoke push for a top six place without question.