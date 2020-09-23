Dean Holden discusses progress of new deals for Bristol City trio

Bristol City head coach Dean Holden has discussed the club’s new contract talks with Famara Diedhiou, Niclas Eliasson, and Liam Walsh – all of whom have been offered new deals by the Robins.

All three players are heading into the final year of their current deals at Ashton Gate and City run the risk of seeing them walk away as free agents next summer.

The situation is even more complex as far as Diedhiou – who scooped two player of the year awards and was their top scorer last season – and Eliasson – who finished as their top provider of assists – are concerned with both players linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Holden has revealed in previous interviews that offers are on the table to all three players and, speaking to the Bristol Post ahead of City’s Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa on Thursday, he addressed the current situation concerning the trio.

On Diedhiou and Eliasson, he said: “To be honest, I’ve not spoken to Mark (Ashton, club CEO) about that over the last week with all the games that have been on. There isn’t any real news on that. We’re quite calm.”

When asked about Walsh’s new deal, he noted: “Yes, the last week or so, I’ve not really had any discussions on that but Mark has got really good connections and relationships with the guys’ agents so I don’t worry about that at all.”

Both Diedhiou and Eliasson have featured under Holden this season and appear to be part of his plans moving forward.

As does Walsh, who is yet to play due to injury but was handed the number eight shirt ahead of the new season after impressing out on loan with Coventry City last term.

The Verdict

City fans will no doubt be eager for all three players to pen new deals and commit their future to the club but it appears they may have to wait a little longer to see that happen.

Holden’s update suggests that talks are still ongoing with the players but that nothing is settled just yet.

The Robins boss has indicated the club remain “calm” concerning the situation but it will no doubt be frustrating for him that things aren’t wrapped up yet.