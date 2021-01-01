Dean Holden confirms disappointing Bristol City player setback

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has admitted that he’s uncertain that Joe Williams will appear for Bristol City this season after suffering another setback in his rehabilitation.

Williams was a bargain addition in the summer from struggling Wigan Athletic after spending just one season at the DW Stadium.

A thigh problem ruled the 24-year-old out of the first few months of the season though, and Williams then suffered a further setback by picking up a hamstring injury.

Along with fellow long-term midfield absentee Liam Walsh, the status of Williams has not been discussed much in-depth at all, but Holden said that City fans may not see Williams at all this season following defeat to Luton in midweek.

Holden has now clarified Williams’ status and he’s now more ‘hopeful’ of seeing the Everton academy graduate before the season ends in May.

“The truth is it’s not gone according to plan with Joe,” Holden told the Bristol Post.

“During his rehabilitation, he’s picked up a hamstring injury during that time.

“The real answer is there’s no real time-frame on that and that’s not me trying to be smart, that’s just what it is.

“He’s suffered a couple of setbacks along the way and we keep thinking that we might see him and there’s a little bit of a delay on it.

“I just think that gives us a chance to get him properly fit and I’m really hopeful that we will see him at some point this season.”

The Verdict

The Robins have been battered with injuries recently, and fans will be so frustrated that they haven’t been able to see Williams in action.

And the fact that Williams may not be seen this season could be a bit of a worry when it comes to his career – he doesn’t want to turn injury prone at such an early stage.

A combative box-to-box midfielder, Holden could do with someone like Williams right now, especially as results aren’t exactly going his way, but City supporters will just have to wait a while longer.