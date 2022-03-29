Dean Henderson from Man Utd to Fulham: What do we know so far? It is likely to happen?

Fulham have had a brilliant season this year and look highly likely to go up to the Premier League automatically this season.

This season they have been scoring for fun with top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring 35 goals himself so far this season.

However, if they are wanting to remain in the Premier League next season, they are going to have to focus on being able to keep the ball out at the other end especially against some big attacking threat in the Premier League.

What do we know so far?

According to a report from The Sun, Fulham are considering a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

There is no doubt that Henderson would be a good signing for them, you just have to look at the time he spent with Sheffield United to see how he would do at a team like Fulham.

However, it is also reported that Fulham would be more interested in getting a goalkeeper on a permanent deal if possible and are looking at Burnley’s Nick Pope as a priority for that position.

Nick Pope again would be a great signing for the Cottagers but with the price tag on Pope currently sitting at £20million, it’s unknown whether Fulham boss Marco Silva would feel it’s the right move to go for.

At the moment, it seems to be a situation that Fulham will be monitoring as the season comes to a close but with the priority being slightly more on the singing of Pope with Henderson as a back-up option.

Is it likely to happen?

It’s a hard one to call at the minute and it probably depends on where everyone finishes at the end of the season.

Although there’s currently the £20million price tag on Pope, if Burnley were to be relegated this season it is likely we would see that fee decrease therefore making it a more attractive option for Fulham.

However, Henderson is a very good goalkeeper and a club like Fulham is somewhere you can see him excelling in his role so in that sense, Fulham will have to weigh up how much they want to pay for a goalkeeper and whether Pope would be worth the extra money.

That being said, you can understand why Fulham would prefer to be looking at a permanent goalkeeper as the defensive element of the side is something they will need to improve if they wish to stay up in the Premier League next season and therefore, it may do them some favours to gain some stability at the back, which would mean going for Pope.