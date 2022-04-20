Dean Henderson from Man Utd to AFC Bournemouth: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Dean Henderson has caught the interest of Bournemouth for a summer move.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been linked with the Cherries, with his future at Old Trafford uncertain.

The 25-year old has endured a difficult season with the Red Devils, having failed to make a single Premier League appearance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick.

It has been a poor season for the team in general, but Henderson has yet to be given a chance despite waning fortunes.

That has led to speculation over his future with the club that he broke through the academy with.

Scott Parker’s side have been linked with a loan move for Henderson in order to get the Englishman some more game time under his belt.

The Cherries are currently chasing automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League and have enjoyed some good performances from their own goalkeeper Mark Travers this season.

AFC Bournemouth quiz: Does Dean Court have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Fratton Park (Portsmouth) Bigger Smaller

But Bournemouth will reportedly have to pay only some of Henderson’s £120K a week wages as part of any loan agreement with Man United.

United’s current transfer plans remain unclear due to the club not currently having appointed a permanent manager for next season.

That throws a spanner in the works of Bournemouth’s bid to lure Henderson to the Vitality Stadium.

A decision likely won’t be made on Henderson’s future until a new manager is brought into Old Trafford for next season.

But if David de Gea is set to remain as the team’s number one choice between the sticks then it will be inevitable that Henderson leaves to seek proper playing minutes over the next 12 months.

If the Cherries can earn promotion to the Premier League then that would certainly give them a good chance of securing a deal.