In terms of what Ruben Selles will want at Reading this summer, a takeover has to be at the top of his list.

The 40-year-old battled some major off-field issues last season to guide the Royals to survival, a good achievement considering they were deducted six points in total during the 2023/24 campaign.

They didn't make the best start to the season either and the Berkshire side could have easily collapsed, but they fought back and managed to prevent back-to-back relegations.

Their form during the final few months of the campaign gives fans a reason to be optimistic, but a sale is much-needed at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if the Royals are to progress and try and build their way back up to the Championship in the coming years.

Even with new owners, that won't be an easy task.

Looking at the short term, we take a look at some things Selles may want to see happen in the coming months.

Lewis Wing extends his contract

Lewis Wing signed a three-year contract at the SCL Stadium last summer when he joined and he has proved to be an excellent addition.

Arguably the Royals' best player during the 2023/24 campaign, he was instrumental in midfield and attack, helping to control games for the Berkshire side and registering 11 goals and 11 assists in 49 competitive appearances.

That attacking record reinforces just how important he has been and the Royals may have a tough task on their hands in their quest to retain him.

However, the midfielder has said that he will be at the club next season and with the player seemingly keen to stay, tying him down to a one-year extension may be a good idea.

But this may only happen if new owners come in.

Harvey Knibbs stays

Keeping Harvey Knibbs could be crucial, with the attacking midfielder thriving ever since he took up a more central role.

He played out wide in a 4-2-2-2 system during the early stages of last season, something that didn't get the best out of him, but he has done very well in the middle and has made a real difference with his goals and assists.

Harvey Knibbs' record at Reading (2023/24 season) [All competitions - Transfermarkt] Appearances 53 Goals 16 Assists 6

Combining with Sam Smith well and establishing himself as one of the Royals' most important players, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract interest from elsewhere in the coming months.

But if he stays, that could be crucial in the Royals' quest to build on the 2023/24 season.

Dom Ballard signs from Southampton

Former loanee Dom Ballard struggled up front shortly after joining the Royals, but Selles' move away from the 4-2-2-2 formation suited the Southampton man.

He was proving to be a threat on the left wing until he sustained a season-ending injury against Wycombe Wanderers back in November, a real blow for the Berkshire side who were richly benefitting from having the England youth international at their disposal.

Considering how highly rated he is, it would be a dream for the Royals if they were able to bring the teenager back to Berkshire for another season.

Scoring five goals in 12 competitive appearances for the Berkshire outfit last term, he has shown how much of a threat he can be, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Royals made another approach for him.

Selles will surely want to recruit a player of his calibre again.

Harlee Dean departs

With Sam Hutchinson being released, the next player that Selles may want to offload is Harlee Dean, who has spent much of the season on the sidelines.

He hasn't been injured, but Selles has been reluctant to play him, and understandably so considering he hasn't been able to live up to expectations in Berkshire.

The likes of Nelson Abbey, Tom Holmes, and Tom McIntyre may have left in the last six months, but if new owners come in and invest in this area, the Royals will surely want to offload the former Birmingham City man.

It may be the best outcome for all parties, with Dean unlikely to be happy with the lack of game time he was able to secure last season.