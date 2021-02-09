Dean Ashton reveals what has impressed him most about Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Former Norwich and West Ham man Dean Ashton has praised Brentford striker Ivan Toney for being more than just a goalscorer.

Toney has taken the Championship by storm this season, scoring no fewer than 22 goals in the league to help the Bees remain in automatic promotion contention following on from last seasons play-off heartache at Wembley.

Having scored just under 50 goals for Peterborough in the previous few seasons, Toney was given his chance at Championship level following an eight-figure move to West London.

And Toney is sitting an impressive five goals clear at the top of the second-tier goalscoring charts – largely down to six goals in his previous three league matches, including a hat-trick in the thumping win last month.

The former Newcastle United striker continued his purple patch by netting twice in Brentford’s victory at Middlesbrough on Saturday, although Ashton, speaking on EFL on Quest, admitted that Toney’s game is more than just about goals.

Ashton said: “He’s playing with better players now, and as a striker you’re only as good as your teammates to some extent as he’s getting better service now.

“But what’s impressed me most is that even when he stopped scoring for while, he was contributing, assisting, leading the line.”

The Verdict

Toney is receiving praise from all angles, and it’s greatly deserved.

It almost feels hard to believe that this is just Toney’s first ever campaign at Championship level and he’s only nine goals short of breaking Glenn Murray’s record of scoring 30 in a single season.

If Toney’s form continues, his chances of playing Premier League football next season are going to increase one way or another, whether that’s with Brentford or elsewhere.